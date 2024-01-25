Justice league: Telangana HC questions delay in PIL on land allocation to BRS

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday asked former MLC S Ramulu Naik to explain the reason for filing a PIL against the allocation of one acre of land at Road No. 12, Banjara Hills to the TRS (now BRS) after a delay of 20 years.

In its directions, a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti gave two weeks to counsel representing Naik to submit an amendment petition explaining the reason for the delay and also directed the Registry to list the case for further consideration after this period.

Naik, a social activist and member of the Indian National Congress, moved court seeking a direction to the state government to reclaim the land measuring 4,840 sq yd allotted to the then TRS at an unusually low price of Rs 100 per sq yd, despite the market value running into hundreds of crores.

According to the petitioner, the TRS/BRS was granted the land for constructing its party office as part of a GO (GO 955 Revenue, Assn.III Department) dated November 27, 2004.

One of the conditions for the allocation of the land was that it should not be utilised for residential or commercial purposes or alienated to any person or institution. The PIL alleged that the TRS/BRS violated this condition by establishing the T-News Channel in the same building for commercial purposes under the name of M/s Telangana Broadcasting Pvt Ltd.