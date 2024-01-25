Raghu sees conspiracy, says BRS men met CM Revanth at Harish’s behest
HYDERABAD: Suspecting that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the four BRS MLAs meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday suggested that the legislators, all from the erstwhile Medak district, acted at the behest of former minister T Harish Rao.
Addressing a press conference in Sangareddy, he said: “The BRS MLAs would not have made such a move without the knowledge of Harish Rao.”
The former MLA went on to claim that the motivation behind the meeting was rooted in a power struggle within the BRS as well as former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family.
KCR’s daughter K Kavith exerted pressure on the party leadership to allot the Medak Lok Sabha ticket to her and Harish Rao, reluctant to tackle the issue, sent the four MLAs to meet the CM in an attempt to blackmail the BRS chief, he added.
The BJP leader asserted that the information was obtained from reliable intelligence sources. Though the BRS MLAs clarified that they made only a “courtesy call” on the CM to discuss matters related to development and protocol, Raghunandan dismissed it as “concocted story” designed to divert attention from the underlying tensions within the BRS.
Stating that the four MLAs seemed to be “unfamiliar with the definition of protocol”, he said that the karma had come full circle for the party. “For BRS, its took seven years to engineer defections from other parties. But the Congress is effortlessly accomplishing a similar feat in less than seven months,” he added.