Raghu sees conspiracy, says BRS men met CM Revanth at Harish’s behest

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that there was a “political conspiracy” behind the four BRS MLAs meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao on Wednesday suggested that the legislators, all from the erstwhile Medak district, acted at the behest of former minister T Harish Rao.

Addressing a press conference in Sangareddy, he said: “The BRS MLAs would not have made such a move without the knowledge of Harish Rao.”

The former MLA went on to claim that the motivation behind the meeting was rooted in a power struggle within the BRS as well as former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family.

KCR’s daughter K Kavith exerted pressure on the party leadership to allot the Medak Lok Sabha ticket to her and Harish Rao, reluctant to tackle the issue, sent the four MLAs to meet the CM in an attempt to blackmail the BRS chief, he added.