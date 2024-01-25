Skywalk hurdle goes as MoD gives 3.3K sq yd land to Telangana

HYDERABAD: With the defence ministry agreeing to transfer a portion of their land to the HMDA, works at the incomplete skywalk near Rythu bazaar at the busy Mehdipatnam junction are set to resume soon. The Union government, on Wednesday, approved the allotment of land necessary for the skywalk’s construction.

A total of 3,380 square yards of land will be transferred to the state government within the next four weeks. In exchange for the land transfer, the state government is obligated to provide infrastructure worth `15.15 crore and pay a licence fee for the location for 10 years.

Sources said the land transfer matter was discussed during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on January 5. The Union minister had reacted positively to the need for transferring a portion of defence lands for the completion of the project.