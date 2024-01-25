Telangana government transfers 1.17K hectares to Navy for radar station

HYDERABAD: The state government alienated 1,174 hectares of forest land in Dummugudem village of Vikarabad district to the Navy to set up a very low frequency (VLF) radar station in Pudur mandal, on Wednesday.

The Navy had been seeking the land from the state government for the last 15 years. With the alienation of land, the Navy is expected to start the works on radar stations from February. This would be the second radar station being set up by the Navy in the country after Vijayanarayanam in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. The radar station is intended to communicate with ships and submarines using low frequency radio waves.

Though the Navy got the environment and other clearances for the radar station, the previous state governments did not allot the land.

Navy officials including Commodore Karthik Shankar, Circle Defence Estates Officer Rohith Bhupathi and Captain Sandeep Das called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday. Vikarabad forest officials and Naval officials signed the papers relating to the alienation of the forest land.