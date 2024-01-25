Telangana to end child marriage by 2030

HYDERABAD: From more POCSO courts in districts with a high prevalence of child marriage to laws to shield child protection officers and strengthening of child protection committees at the village level, speakers at a day-long consultation held in Hyderabad on Wednesday — National Girl Child Day — had many solutions to offer.

With the aim to end child marriage in Telangana by 2030, various government departments including Women and Child Development (WCD), State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) and TS Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) along with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) discussed the various challenges and solutions in combating child marriage and child sexual abuse.

SCPCR chairperson Srinivasa Rao highlighted the need to strengthen child protection committees at the village level. He said, “Child marriage has been one of the major challenges in developing countries since ages. As part of TSCPCR, we need to strengthen Village Child Protection Committees (VCPCs) by collaborating with all stakeholders. Monitoring mechanism of each committee and stakeholders should be formalised.”