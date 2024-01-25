Telangana: Vigilance officials almost complete probe into sinking of Medigadda barrage; engineers likely to be booked

HYDERABAD: The Vigilance and Enforcement department has almost completed its probe into the sinking of Medigadda barrage and cases are likely to be registered against the erring engineering officials and others.

The department is expected to submit its report to the state government in the next few days. The irrigation officials, according to sources, failed to give proper replies to the vigilance officials during the enquiry.

The vigilance officials are also conducting forensic audit simultaneously. Once the report is ready, the officials may register cases against the erring officials.

Officials may question former advisor

The officials are also expected to question former advisor to government Penta Reddy. Though there was speculation that Penta Reddy turned approver and decided to cooperate with the investigation agency, the former advisor denied it.

“The probe into Medigadda is related to civil works and not electric works. I have nothing to do with the civil works,” he claimed.