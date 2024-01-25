Two tigers found dead in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district

ADILABAD: Two tigers have died reportedly in a territorial fight in Thadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra state, taking the number of deaths to 11 in just two and a half months.

The carcasses of the two tigers were found in Panghat Kuti, Khatoda Pond area of Beat No 338, Panghat Kuti Complex, Thadoba, Chandrapur district.

The way the carcasses looked, it appeared death may have occurred in a conflict over their habitat. The body parts of the two tigers were intact.

The forest department suspects the two tigers died between January 20 and 21. Among them was one male - T142 which was 6 to 7 years old and the other - T 92 - was a two-year-old female.

After veterinary officer Ravikant Khobragade conducted the post-mortem examination, the carcasses were cremated after sending samples to a laboratory to determine the exact cause of their death.

Tadoba Core Area deputy director Nandakishore Kale, forest range officer (Wildlife) Kolsa Rundan Katkar, Bandu Dhotre NTCA representative, WPSI representative Mukesh Bhandakkar, WII researcher Krishnan, biologist Yashasweerao were among those who visited the scene where the carcasses were found.

The increase in tiger deaths in forests of Chandrapur in Maharashtra, contiguous to Adilabad district, is causing concern. Recently, two tigers were found killed in the Kagaznagar forest division in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district. One tiger died on account of a territorial fight while the other was due to poisoning.