BJP may use agencies to target you, Kharge warns Congress leaders in Telangana

While Kharge averred that the state government would implement all the six guarantees, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the two more guarantees would be implemented in February.

They were addressing a meeting of booth-level agents as part of its preparations for the coming Lok Sabha polls. “We have already implemented two guarantees in the state. The Congress will implement all its assurances. But, PM Modi failed to implement several assurances, including two crore jobs every year,” Kharge said.

He recalled that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao never criticised the BJP but always targeted the Congress. “The Congress defeated both the BJP and the BRS in Telangana, as the party is very strong in the state,” Kharge said.