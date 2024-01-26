BJP may use agencies to target you, Kharge warns Congress leaders in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that the BJP-led Union government might use the ED, CBI and I-T department against Congress leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge cautioned party leaders, including Chief Minister and PCC chief A Revanth Reddy, to remain alert.
Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah always try to intimidate their opponents, Kharge said that the Congress was very strong in the state under the leadership of Revanth Reddy and no Congress leader needs to be scared of the BJP. The AICC president addressed a meeting of Congress booth-level agents in Hyderabad on Thursday.
While Kharge averred that the state government would implement all the six guarantees, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the two more guarantees would be implemented in February.
They were addressing a meeting of booth-level agents as part of its preparations for the coming Lok Sabha polls. “We have already implemented two guarantees in the state. The Congress will implement all its assurances. But, PM Modi failed to implement several assurances, including two crore jobs every year,” Kharge said.
He recalled that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao never criticised the BJP but always targeted the Congress. “The Congress defeated both the BJP and the BRS in Telangana, as the party is very strong in the state,” Kharge said.
‘Yes, I am a mason, will reconstruct the state’
The chief minister said that Rythu Bandhu amounts would be deposited into the accounts of all 63 lakh farmers by the end of February.
Reacting to the remarks made by BRS leaders, Revanth said, “Yes, I am a mason. I will reconstruct the state, which was destroyed by you (BRS leaders). As a mason, I would also bury the BRS 100 metres deep,” he said. Revanth said that BRS leaders were calling him “Gumpu Mastri (head mason),” he added.
Revanth indirectly referred to BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao as Billa and Ranga, respectively, and BRS president KCR as Charles Sobhraj.
Revanth’s warning to KCR
During the meeting, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said: “... challenge to KCR, KTR and Harish on behalf of you (Congress workers). KCR kaasko.. kona oopirito unnavu.. nee peeka pisike baadhyata.. nee party ni bonda pette baadhyata maa vallu andaru teesukunnaaru. (KCR be ready, you are on the brink of death, our people took the responsibility of throttling you to death and to bury your party).”