CM Revanth Reddy lied about Rythu Bharosa implementation in Davos: KTR

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP and Congress are planning to work together in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that as part of this strategy, Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has been issuing statements “indicating their friendship”.

During an informal chat with reporters in Hyderabad, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inviting Adani Group to invest in the state was also a part of this strategy.

“Revanth lied at Davos (WEF) meetings when he stated that the state government was implementing Rythu Bharosa scheme. During the same time, some ministers threatened to hit people with chappal if asked for Rythu Bandhu amounts,” he alleged.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, said that as part of its preparations for the upcoming LS polls, the BRS would conduct Assembly segment-wise meetings. “We will be having meeting on 10 Assembly segments per day. We will convene a meeting with social media workers shortly,” he said.

BRSPP meet at KCR’s Erravalli farmhouse

BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will preside over the BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP) meeting to be held at his Erravalli farmhouse on Friday. The meeting is aimed at finalising the strategy to be adopted by the party in the upcoming Parliament session.