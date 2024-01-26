Former Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy to head TSPSC

HYDERABAD: The state government appointed former DGP M Mahender Reddy as the chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday.

Five members were also appointed to the commission; they include retired officers Anita Rajendra and Amit Ullah Khan, professor N Yadaiah, Y Ram Mohan Rao, and Palavai Rajani Kumar. The chairman and members shall hold the office for a term of six years from the date on which they enter upon office or attain the age of 62 years, as per a GO issued by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.