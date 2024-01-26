Govt to make Telangana compete with the world: Governor Tamilisai in R-Day address

HYDERABAD: Over 11 crore women utilised the free bus travel in TSRTC buses so far under the Mahalaxmi Scheme implemented as part of six guarantees of the State government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated on Friday.

Presiding over the Republic Day celebrations at Public Gardens this morning, Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurled the national flag and took salute after the march past ceremony. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other officials were present.

In her address, the Governor said the government's main objective is to implement four other guarantees in 100 days and see the smiles on the faces of people. "My government is heading forward by introducing reforms and rectifying the derailed administrative systems. You are all also aware of the precarious financial condition of the state due to the mismanagement of the previous government. Chief Minister Sri Revanth Reddy's government is moving fast with grit and determination to make Telangana state to compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sector", she said.

The top priority of the people's government is to realise the people's aspirations and their welfare, the Governor said and added that the government's responsibility is to deliver welfare benefits to every eligible beneficiary.

The government already received a total of 1,25, 84, 383 applications from the needy people. Of them, 1,05 ,91, 636 applications received seeking benefits of five guarantees.