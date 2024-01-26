Justice league: Telangana HC issues notices to officials over Manuguru municipality formation

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to government officials in a writ petition filed by Kodi Nagaraju and two others challenging the decision to convert Manuguru, a notified scheduled area, into a municipality. The petitioners sought a direction to suspend the operation of the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019 specifically concerning Manuguru. The court, after hearing the contentions of the petitioners’ counsel, observed that while making Manuguru a municipality might lead to better administration, the petitioner, focused on the upcoming panchayat polls, was determined to keep Manuguru as a gram panchayat. The matter has been adjourned by four weeks.

HC likely to hear PIL challenging prime land allotment to BRS

The Telangana High Court has directed the registry to assign a number to a PIL challenging the allocation of 11 acres of prime land in Kokapet to the BRS. The PIL was filed by A Venkatrami Reddy, an advocate from Hyderabad, who raised concerns over the decision of the then BRS government to allocate the prime land at a significantly lower value of Rs 3,41,25,000. Another PIL with similar content is currently pending before the high court. The high court is expected to hear both PILs together once they are listed.

Bench reschedules hearing on ‘Vyuham’ certification dispute

A High Court bench has issued notices to the respondents in a writ appeal filed by M/s Ramadhutha Creations, the producer of the movie ‘Vyuham.’ A single judge, who initially heard the case, had allowed the writ petition filed by the TDP and directed the revising committee and CBFC to reassess the certification process for the film within three weeks. This directive was given to ensure that valid reasons, as specified in the Cinematograph Act of 1952, are provided. The rescheduled hearing is now set to take place on January 30.