‘Mega master policy’ soon for Telangana growth: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to unveil a comprehensive ‘mega master policy’ designed to boost industrial growth by 2050. As part of this initiative, the HMDA is tasked with developing a 55-km stretch of the Musi riverfront.

The proposed riverfront will feature amusement parks, waterfalls, water sports, street vendors, a business area, and a shopping mall under a PPP model, Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce D Sridhar Babu said. Speaking at the fifth edition of the CII Telangana “Infrastructure and Real Estate Summit,” Sridhar Babu stressed the government’s commitment to continuity, building upon the positive initiatives of previous administrations.

The objective is to foster collaboration with the industry, treating them as strategic partners in the journey towards sustainable industrial growth, he said. Emphasising that environmental conservation remains a top priority, Sridhar Babu said that the government was committed to maintaining the ecological balance of Musi. The minister made it clear that local communities will not be left out of the equation.

The project will witness the active participation of the local communities through public consultations and feedback mechanisms, promoting transparency and inclusivity. Historical and cultural landmarks along the Musi River are set to be preserved, with interpretative signage and educational elements showcasing the area’s rich heritage, he said.