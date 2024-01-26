Padma honour for 5 from Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as five people from Telangana are among 34 “unsung heroes” awarded Padma Shri on Thursday. The list, issued on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, features from the state Gaddam Sammaiah in the art and dance category (Yakshaganam Yajman).
Sammaiah is a Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artiste from Jangaon and has been performing this rich heritage art form for over five decades. He has performed in over 19,000 shows. He addresses social issues such as total literacy and environmental protection. He has also founded Chindu Yaksha Kalakarula Sangham and Gaddam Sammaiah Yuva Kala Ksetram to promote this art.
Hailing from a humble background, Sammaiah had worked as an agriculture labourer while learning the art form from his parents who were both Chindu Yakshaganam artistes.
Dasari Kondappa was conferred the coveted honour in the art and music category (Guardian of Burra Veena): He is a third-generation Burra Veena player from Damaragidda village in Narayanpet. He has dedicated his life to preserving the art form. Kondappa has the distinction of being the last exponent of Burra Veena and has protected it from extinction. He sings ‘Tatvalu’ socio-religious moral compositions and spiritual-philosophical renditions in Telugu and Kannada.
Burra Veena is an indigenous stringed instrument created using bamboo, gourd shells, and metal strings. The custom of Burra Veena is to play within their own community, but Dasari went beyond to attract wider audiences.
A Velu Ananda Chari, (Art) Kethavath Somlal and Kurella Vittalacharya ((Literature & Education) are the other Padma Shri awardees from Telangana this year.
20 TS officers bag awards for remarkable performance
With Republic Day approaching, Ministry of Home Affairs announced the officers with remarkable performances, in which, Telangana bagged ranks for 20 officers. Of which, two additional DG level officers, Devendra Singh Chouhan and Saumya Mishra, and work of officers at various levels was recognised.
Medal for Gallantry (GM)
Vadicharla Srinivas, Constable
Naliveni Harish, Constable
Gaddipogula Anjaih, Reserve SI
Boorka Sunil Kumar, Constable
MD Ayyub,Constable
P Satish, Constable
President’s Medal for Distinguished Services (PSM)
Devendra Singh Chouhan, Additional DG
Saumya Mishra, Additional DG
Medal for Meritorious Service (MS)
Jacob Parimala Hana Nutan, Deputy IG
D Chandriah, Addl SP
Kokkula Veeriah, Additional Commandant 8th battalion
Nookala Venkateshwarlu, SP
Pingili Naresh Reddy, ACP
Sriramula Mohan Kumar, ACP
Bellam Jayachandra, SI
Enumala Venkat Reddy, Asst Reserve SI
Gandipudi Yesupadam, Asst Reserve SI
Jangiah, Head Constable
Manchirevula Surender Reddy, SI