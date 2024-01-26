Padma honour for 5 from Telangana

HYDERABAD: As many as five people from Telangana are among 34 “unsung heroes” awarded Padma Shri on Thursday. The list, issued on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, features from the state Gaddam Sammaiah in the art and dance category (Yakshaganam Yajman).

Sammaiah is a Chindu Yakshaganam theatre artiste from Jangaon and has been performing this rich heritage art form for over five decades. He has performed in over 19,000 shows. He addresses social issues such as total literacy and environmental protection. He has also founded Chindu Yaksha Kalakarula Sangham and Gaddam Sammaiah Yuva Kala Ksetram to promote this art.

Hailing from a humble background, Sammaiah had worked as an agriculture labourer while learning the art form from his parents who were both Chindu Yakshaganam artistes.