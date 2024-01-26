Part-time job hoaxes in Telangana major money-making frauds of year

HYDERABAD: When Ramesh (name changed) received a message offering a part-time job to “rate and review”, his interest was piqued and he clicked on the link. The promise of reward points, stored in a virtual account to be claimed later, for every video he rated was something he couldn’t afford to miss. However, his dreams, like a house of cards, came crashing down, upon realising that he was duped and that he couldn’t avail of the rewards he was lured with.

Like Ramesh, many have fallen prey to part-time job fraud. There are some others who got messages promising huge profits if they invested in stocks or IPOs. When they start investing, they’re added to a Telegram group of other participants who actively talk about their investments and benefits. However, everyone in the group, except the victim, are a part of the fraudster gang, the police noted.

These specific types of part-time/investment fraud cases witnessed a sharp rise towards the end of 2022. In fact, 72% of the cybercrime cases registered in Cyberabad commissionerate in 2023 were classified as investment frauds. A year on, people continue to report investment fraud in large numbers. Most of the victims are well-educated individuals, the police observed.