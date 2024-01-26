Telangana government grants remission to 231 inmates on R-Day

HYDERABAD: Telangana State government has granted remission to as many as 231 convicts on the occasion of Republic Day.

This is the third remission after the formation of Telangana State with the first and second occurring during 2016, and 2020.

The State Home Department released a Government Order (GO) on January 24, 2024, granting Special Remission through the powers vested in the Governor under Article 161 of the Constitution of India. However, the State government has yet to make the GO public.

A total of 212 convicts serving lifetime sentences and 19 non-life serving prisoners having good conduct in prisons are selected on this occasion for preterm release.

Article 161 of the Constitution of India:

“The Governor of a State shall have the power to grant pardons, reprieves, respites or remissions of punishment or to suspend, remit or commute the sentence of any person convicted of any offence against any law relating to a matter to which the executive power of the State extends”.