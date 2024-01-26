Telangana Governor clears names of Kodandaram, Amer Ali for Council

Meanwhile, Amer Ali Khan, whose name was also cleared under the Governor’s quota as an MLC, is a journalist and currently the news editor of an Urdu daily. He did his Bachelor in Communication and Journalism from the Arts College, Osmania University. He is a native of Hyderabad.

It may be recalled here that the Governor rejected the candidatures of Das0ju Sravan and K Satyanarayana, recommended by the previous BRS government, under the Governor’s quota. She said that the BRS government did not provide evidence of social service rendered by Sravan and Satyanarayana and rejected their nominations.

Incidentally, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday said that it could not give directions to the Governor with regard to the MLC posts. A day after the HC ruling, the Governor cleared the names recommended by the Congress government. Earlier, the Governor held back the file related to the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy as an MLC under the Governor’s quota, recommended by the BRS in 2021.