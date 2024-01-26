Vemulawada temple to remain open 24x7 on Sundays for Medaram jatara

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The authorities of Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple on Thursday announced that from January 28, the temple will be open round-the-clock, on Sundays for the next four weeks, ensuring hassle-free darshan in view of the upcoming Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

Temple executive officer D Krishna Prasad mentioned the dates as January 28, February 4, 11 and 18. He added that besides Sammakka Saralamma, devotees can also participate in the Kidemokkulu Arijita Seva.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya aka Seethakka visited the temple for darshan on Thursday. Later while addressing the media she assured the public that the Congress government will focus on the temple’s redevelopment under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, unlike the previous BRS government.