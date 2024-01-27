A people’s govt in letter and spirit, says Telangana Governor

People have dethroned a dictatorial govt: Guv

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag and taking the salute at the march past ceremony, the governor said: “I wish that the state reaches many heights in development and improves the living standards of the people.”

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other officials were present.In her address, the Governor, quoting Ambedkar, said that the Constitution was not a mere legal document; it was a vehicle of life and its spirit was always the spirit of the age.

“The Constitution gave people enough powers to remove rulers who run governments against the spirit of the Constitution through elections. We achieved separate Telangana with the inspiration of the Constitution and the rights enshrined in it. The Constitution also provided the people the opportunity to dethrone governments ruling against the constitutional spirit. Telangana society has put an end to the 10-year dictatorial government run against the Constitutional spirit. A people’s government has been formed in the state,” the Governor said.

No place for arrogance in society, says Tamilisai

The people’s mandate declared that arrogance and autocracy had no place in Telangana, she said, adding: “We are reconstructing the constitutional bodies, systems and values ruined in the last 10 years. I am delighted to say that the people’s government is reviving constitutional merits, systems and practices. The fruits of democracy, welfare and development will reach the people only when the government runs the administration in tune with the spirit of the Constitution. Unilateral decisions and dictatorial approaches are against the principles of democracy. The newly elected people’s government has started functioning with full consciousness. The government is striving to fulfil the objective of delivering equal opportunities, rendering social justice, and granting freedom to all sections of people”.

The Governor said that already, two of the six guarantees were implemented by the government.

“I am happy that more than 11 crore women have already utilised the free TSRTC bus services under the Mahalaxmi Scheme, implemented as part of the six guarantees. The government’s main objective is to implement four other guarantees in 100 days and see the smile on the faces of the people,” Tamilisai said.

“My government is heading forward by introducing reforms and rectifying the derailed administrative systems. You are all also aware of the precarious financial condition of the state due to the mismanagement of the previous government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s government is moving fast with grit and determination to make Telangana state compete with the world and write a new chapter in the welfare and development sector,” she said.

‘Job recruitment process will start very soon’

Tamilisai said that the government has received 1,25,84, 383 applications from needy people from December 28 to January 6. “Of them, 1,05,91,636 are regarding five guarantees, she said.

The Governor said that the previous government completely neglected employment and livelihoods for youth for the last 10 years. “The erstwhile state government was indifferent towards the youth, who played a key role during the Telangana movement. The people’s government is paying special attention to providing jobs to the youth. The process of reforming the TSPSC is in progress. Recruitments will be taken up by the government soon after the completion of the process.”

“My appeal to the youth is not to raise doubts or suspicions about the government’s sincerity in providing jobs,” the Governor added.

She said that it was a testament to Telangana’s progress that the state succeeded in entering agreements for the highest ever Rs 40,232 crore investments with global and domestic companies during the chief minister’s recent Davos visit.

Key points from Guv’s speech