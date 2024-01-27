Appointment of MLCs: KT Rama Rao slams Telangana governor's ‘partisan attitude’

HYDERABAD: Objecting to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan giving nod to the appointment of TJS president M Kodandaram as an MLC, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday alleged that she was acting in a “partisan” manner. “The governor rejected the names of Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana recommended by the BRS government for the MLC posts under the governor’s quota, stating that they had political affiliations. But how come the governor has now approved the name of Kodandaram, who is the president of a political party,” Rama Rao wondered.

“Did the governor give the nod for his appointment because of the ‘fevicol’ bond that the Congress and BJP share?” he asked.

Meanwhile, former finance minister T Harish Rao said that the governor’s nod for Kodandaram’s appointment has proved that there is a secret pact between the BJP and Congress.

“Isn’t the decision of governor in favour of the Congress?” he asked.