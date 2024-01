HYDERABAD : Former DGP M Mahendar Reddy assumed charge as chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday. Later, Mahender Reddy unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honour at the TSPSC office on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations. The newly appointed TSPSC members -- retired IAS officer Anita Rajendra, Prof N Yadaiah and Palavai Rajani Kumari -- also took oath of office.