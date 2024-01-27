MLA Palla, wife booked for attempt to encroach land

HYDERABAD :A case has been registered against Jangaon BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for allegedly trying to illegally occupy a plot of land belonging to a woman named Radhika. Eight other victims also approached the police claiming their properties were also trespassed by the MLA.

Radhika filed a complaint accusing Rajeshwar Reddy, his wife Neelima and another person — Madhukar Reddy — of trying to remove the boundary markers from her plot located in Chowdariguda.