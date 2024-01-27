MLA Palla, wife booked for attempt to encroach land

HYDERABAD :A case has been registered against Jangaon BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy for allegedly trying to illegally occupy a plot of land belonging to a woman named Radhika. Eight other victims also approached the police claiming their properties were also trespassed by the MLA.
Radhika filed a complaint accusing Rajeshwar Reddy, his wife Neelima and another person — Madhukar Reddy — of trying to remove the boundary markers from her plot located in Chowdariguda.
The complaint also alleged that they abused and threatened Radhika and her husband. A police source said that the previous owner made plots of the land and sold it in 1984 and 1985. Radhika purchased one plot from him and put up pillars as boundary markers. However, the MLA allegedly disregarded the boundary markers and tried to encroach on the land, according to the complaint. The police registered will seek legal opinion if the land is already in dispute and verify if the case is civil in nature.