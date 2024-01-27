Padma awardee from Telangana seeks support for Chindu art

HYDERABAD : Sixty-seven-year-old Gaddam Sammaiah, who has been selected for Padma Shri honour this year for his Yakshaganam art form, felt that the Central and State governments should support the Chindu and other art forms.

Expressing happiness over the conferment of the Padma award, Sammaiah said that the governments were encouraging classical dance forms but were neglecting the Chindu and other traditional dance forms.

He said he had so far given 19,000 performances. But, the State government would give only Rs 10,000 per performance and Rs 5,000 per transportation. “This amount would not be sufficient even to meet makeup charges for 12 artists in the troupe,” he said and added that the government should give at least Rs 30,000 per performance.

He said that he learnt the art from his father and grandfather. He created awareness on HIV and several social evils through his performances across the state.