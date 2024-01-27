Two men electrocuted as flag pole touches 11 KV line

HYDERABAD :Two men died and another sustained injuries when an iron pole they were erecting for flag unfurling for Republic Day celebrations at SC Wada of Mulugu town accidentally came into contact with an 11 KV electricity line on Friday.

The deceased victims were identified as Boda Anjith Kumar, 34, and Lyade Vijay, 24. The injured person was identified as Boda Chakri.

According to Mulugu Circle-Inspector (CI) M Ranjith Kumar, the trio are residents of Mulugu and were attempting to erect the iron pole for flag unfurling near the Shivalayam temple at SC Wada. The victims were rushed to the Mulugu district government hospital, however, Anjith and Vijay succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. Chakri is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, the CI added.

The CI informed that a case has been registered under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death), and a postmortem examination was conducted on the bodies at the government hospital.

Upon learning of the incident, Panchayat Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) visited the hospital and extended her condolences to the families of the victims. She instructed the doctors to ensure that the injured person receives adequate medical attention.