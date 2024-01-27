Water Board prepares for harsh summer ahead

HYDERABAD : With water levels in the Nagarjunasagar reservoir dipping by the day and a harsh summer expected this year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is making emergency pumping arrangements.

The Water Board plans to draw water from the foreshore of Nagarjunasagar near Puttamgandi by installing massive pump sets.

Meanwhile, the HMWS&SB has written to the Telangana Irrigation and Command Area Development Department (I&CAD) engineer-in-chief requesting him to place the matter of depleting water levels before the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). In its letter, the Water Board has asked the I&CAD to request the KRMB to maintain the minimum draw down level (MDDL) at Nagarjunasagar at 510 feet, till the reservoir gets fresh inflows in 2024.

The Water Board plans to install 5+5 emergency motors (five of 120 cusecs each and five of 60 cusecs each). While the Water Board estimates the requirement to be 540 cusecs, it is making arrangements for 900 cusecs.

According to sources, the present water level in Nagarjunasagar is a little over 520 feet (149 tmcft), the net availability being 18 tmcft, and that there was no need for citizens to panic. They said emergency pumping is needed only if the water level reaches 512 feet. The sources insisted that the Water Board is making arrangements as a precautionary measure anticipating the water level to dip further. The Full Reservoir Level (FTL) in Nagarjunasagar is 590.000 feet, with a storage capacity at FTL of 312.045 tmcft. The Water Board extracts 270 MGD of water per day from the Krishna drinking water supply scheme.

As of January 25, 2024, the FTL is 520 feet and available water is 149 tmcft. Last year’s level (in feet) on the same date was 570.400 and the water available was 257.570 tmcft.

In its letter to the I&CAD, the HMWS&SB has urged the maintenance of the MDDL level until fresh inflows reach Nagarjunasagar. The board is also working on comprehensive alternate arrangements from Sunkishala tapping points, expected to be commissioned in September 2024, to address the water crisis during the summer.