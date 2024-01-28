BJP MLA razes own house in Telangana to widen road

KAMAREDDY: BJP MLA KV Ramana Reddy on Saturday demolished his house situated on Vadloor Road for the road widening project which is being implemented by Kamareddy municipality as part of the town master plan.

Ramana Reddy was elected to the Assembly from Kamareddy constituency in the recently concluded elections, defeating present Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

According to the master plan, an 80-feet road from the old bus stand to Vadloor village should be laid. According to municipal officials, there are many properties on the proposed road that are in part illegal, the owners have encroached on the road over the years.

The civic body officials reportedly told the MLA that his residence too was encroaching the road. After this, the MLA shifted his residence to another locality and decided to dismantle his old house with JCBs. The house was razed in the presence of Municipal, R&B and Revenue officials on Saturday.