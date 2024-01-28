BRS to tap power of social media for LS polls

SIDDIPET: In a bid to bounce back after the recent electoral setback, BRS leaders have started to try and leverage the power of social media, particularly YouTube channels, and counter the online influence of the Congress.

This is a far cry from earlier when BRS leaders tried to blame the Congress’ online campaign for their defeat. They are now strategising to use the same tactics for the upcoming General Elections.

BRS leaders have been conducting meetings in various constituencies, rallying party cadres by showing video clips of comments of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other ministers. They are trying to highlight alleged failures and unfulfilled promises made by the Congress government. During the visit of former minister KT Rama Rao to Sircilla, BRS leaders screened video clips featuring various ruling party leaders.

Former minister T Harish Rao has encouraged BRS members to similarly screen the video clips and stressed the need to give the videos wide publicity. Harish Rao had also attributed the defeat of the BRS to the Congress’s YouTube campaign.