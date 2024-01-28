Doubts of BRS leaders over 6Gs unfounded, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Stating that the Congress government would implement two more guarantees “very soon”, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday lashed out at BRS leaders for casting doubts over the implementation of the six guarantees. Vikramarka was speaking after inaugurating new classrooms in the Upper Primary school at Chilkur village of Madhira mandal here.
Speaking to the media, he said that the state government has appointed a new TSPSC chairman and members who have been asked to expedite the job notification process. Vikarmarka said that the government would issue a job notification and take up the recruitment process in a transparent manner, not giving any room for mistakes.
Coming down heavily on the BRS, he said that the K Chandrasekhar Rao government left the state bankrupt. “After coming into power, we released a white paper on the financial position of the state and explained to the people how the previous government imposed a debt burden on Telangana. We are striving to put the state’s financial situation back on the right track,” the deputy chief minister said.
Vikramarka also said that the Congress government gave freedom to Opposition leaders to raise issues pertaining to the people. “This was not the situation in the BRS government,” he said. “In BRS rule, Opposition leaders were subject to house arrest when ministers toured villages, but now, the situation has changed,” Vikramarka said.
He alleged that the previous government suppressed the freedom of the people. “Citizens lived in fear but are now experiencing freedom,” he said. Vikramarka recalled that during BRS rule, there was no place for people to protest as dharna chowks were closed for Opposition leaders. “We have reopened dharna chowks now,” Vikramarka said.
He said that the Congress government is going ahead with a comprehensive plan to develop the state. “Priority would be given to Irrigation, Agriculture and IT sector development,” the deputy chief minister said.