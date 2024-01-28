Doubts of BRS leaders over 6Gs unfounded, says Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

KHAMMAM: Stating that the Congress government would implement two more guarantees “very soon”, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday lashed out at BRS leaders for casting doubts over the implementation of the six guarantees. Vikramarka was speaking after inaugurating new classrooms in the Upper Primary school at Chilkur village of Madhira mandal here.

Speaking to the media, he said that the state government has appointed a new TSPSC chairman and members who have been asked to expedite the job notification process. Vikarmarka said that the government would issue a job notification and take up the recruitment process in a transparent manner, not giving any room for mistakes.

Coming down heavily on the BRS, he said that the K Chandrasekhar Rao government left the state bankrupt. “After coming into power, we released a white paper on the financial position of the state and explained to the people how the previous government imposed a debt burden on Telangana. We are striving to put the state’s financial situation back on the right track,” the deputy chief minister said.