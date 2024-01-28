Man ends life after ailing wife dies by suicide in Telangana's Adilabad

ADILABAD: A 28-year-old man died by suicide after his 20-year-old wife killed herself by consuming poison on Friday. According to police, S Vijay had married Pallavi in May, 2023. They were residing in Kholari village of Gudihathnoor mandal of Adilabad district.

During the Sankranti festival, Pallavi visited her native village in Maharashtra. On Friday evening, she returned and consumed poison. Upon their return from work, they found Pallavi unconscious. She was rushed to RIMS where passed away the same night. Subsequently, Vijay also consumed poison on the outskirts of Adilabad town. He informed his relatives about Pallavi’s suicide before killing himself.

They found him, and he was also taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed. Cops suspected that Pallavi might have killed herself due to her ill health and her reluctance to live in Kholari.