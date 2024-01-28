Telangana government to set up expert panel on Medigadda

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday decided to constitute an expert committee on Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundhilla barrages under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to ascertain the structural stability and the cause of sinking of piers.

The expert committee would comprise officials from the Central Water Commission, National Dam Safety Authority and state irrigation department.

The expert committee would give recommendations on the actionable inputs to take further action with regard to the damage occurred to Medigadda.

The chief minster held a meeting with the Irrigation department along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Secretariat. He asked the officials to make a detailed report on village and mandal wise ayacut of the KLIS. He also enquired about the status of PRIS.