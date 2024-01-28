Telangana government to set up expert panel on Medigadda

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday decided to constitute an expert committee on Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundhilla barrages under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to ascertain the structural stability and the cause of sinking of piers.
The expert committee would comprise officials from the Central Water Commission, National Dam Safety Authority and state irrigation department.
The expert committee would give recommendations on the actionable inputs to take further action with regard to the damage occurred to Medigadda.
The chief minster held a meeting with the Irrigation department along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy at the Secretariat. He asked the officials to make a detailed report on village and mandal wise ayacut of the KLIS. He also enquired about the status of PRIS.
He directed the officials to allocate money through green channel to complete some of the pending irrigation projects.
The CM advised the irrigation department not to take any hasty decisions and repeat the ‘mistakes’ of the previous government that proved costly. He said that the expert committee would determine whether to repair the damaged Medigadda piers or reconstruct them.
Revanth also directed officials to make arrangements for an all-party meeting on Krishna waters and projects on it. He asked them to prepare a comprehensive report on KRMB’s agendas, minutes of meetings and agreements. He asked why Telangana agreed upon 299 tmcft as its share as against AP’s share of 512 tmcft. He sought a report on debates and discussions that preceded the agreement.
Revanth also discussed reports of handing over projects on Krishna river to KRMB. The officials informed the CM that there was no such agreement.
‘Don’t take hasty decisions’
