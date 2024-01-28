Telangana: Millets to be served to kids in Anganwadis every Saturday

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: In a bid to ensure that kids consume nutritious food, the district administration in collaboration with the Women Development and Child Welfare officials has prepared an action plan to provide food items made with millets to children in Anganwadis every Saturday.

Experts say that food made with millets is nutritionally dense and has higher iron, calcium and fibre content than regular grains.

A stall, displaying various millets-based recipes as samples, was put up during the Republic Day celebrations held here recently. On the direction of district collector Anuraag Jayanti, officials will monitor the implementation of the initiative starting next week.

District child welfare officer P Laxmirajam told TNIE that children across the district will be provided with millet-based tiffin items such as dosa and upma to improve haemoglobin levels. After the initial roll-out, the impact will be studied and a similar initiative could be started for pregnant women based on its success, he added.

Laxmirajam said the initiative will cover 16,000 children registered with 587 Anganwadis across the district.