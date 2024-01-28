This 20-year-old mountaineer from Telangana is in pursuit of summits

HYDERABAD: In a world filled with distractions at every turn for the youth, a 20-year-old mountaineer remains committed to his ambition of climbing the Seven Summits, the tallest mountain peak in each of the seven continents. “Scaling to the top of the Seven Summits and hoisting the Tiranga in all these peaks is my dream,” Bhukhya Yashwanth tells TNIE.

While many might dismiss him as a doe-eyed fanatic following the latest trend, Yashwanth has already climbed to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mount Elbrus (Europe) and Mount Kosciuszko (Australia), which are three of the highest mountain peaks across the seven continents.

Hailing from a remote tribal village in Mahabubabad, he has now set his eyes on conquering the other four peaks within a year and becoming the youngest Indian mountaineer to achieve the feat of completing the Seven Summits.

On December 1, he climbed to the top of Mount Kosciuszko. “I had planned the climb on November 29. But it was an extremely windy day and the authorities strictly advised me against it,” he explains.