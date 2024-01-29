Builders are creators of wealth, not contractors: Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that any welfare state in the country requires wealth to fulfil the needs of the people and this can only be achieved when wealth creators come forward.

Speaking during the 31st All India Builders Convention, Bhatti said “Indiramma Rajyam”, the current dispensation, will not cause any trouble or hindrance to the entities creating wealth.

The minister said that the revolutionary changes in the construction sector has paved a way for its substantial growth. He, however, said that the builders were put to hardships by not paying them bills, despite having undertaken the tasks by taking bank loans, and expressed concern stating that the leading companies are also at the brink of closure.

“Hyderabad is a magnificent city for investments as Telangana is rich in terms of economy, language, culture, and weather conditions. People love to migrate to Hyderabad and settle down here. Indiramma Rajyam will extend cooperation to the people who create wealth,” he said and added that the government would not see builders as contractors, but as wealth creators.