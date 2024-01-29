Govt will increase education budget, make it accessible to all: Irrigation Minister

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government is committed to enhancing the education standards and make it accessible across the state.

Speaking at an alumni meeting at a state-run school in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, he revealed that there is a plan to increase budgetary allocation for the education sector with an aim to strengthen the existing infrastructure and develop new facilities.

Underscoring the profound emotional connection people have with schools, he likened these institutions to nurturing grounds where seeds of potential grow into formidable trees, shaping the future and leaving an enduring impact on lives of individuals.

Highlighting the pivotal role education sector plays in growth of a state, the minister expressed concern over its “neglect” during the previous regime.

He pointed out a substantial decline in budgetary allocations from 10.89% in 2014-15 to 6.57% in 2023-24 and slammed the previous government by stating that despite promises of free education, the spending on education in the state remained the lowest nationwide.