Govt will increase education budget, make it accessible to all: Irrigation Minister

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government is committed to enhancing the education standards and make it accessible across the state.
Speaking at an alumni meeting at a state-run school in Huzurnagar Assembly constituency, he revealed that there is a plan to increase budgetary allocation for the education sector with an aim to strengthen the existing infrastructure and develop new facilities.
Underscoring the profound emotional connection people have with schools, he likened these institutions to nurturing grounds where seeds of potential grow into formidable trees, shaping the future and leaving an enduring impact on lives of individuals.
Highlighting the pivotal role education sector plays in growth of a state, the minister expressed concern over its “neglect” during the previous regime.
He pointed out a substantial decline in budgetary allocations from 10.89% in 2014-15 to 6.57% in 2023-24 and slammed the previous government by stating that despite promises of free education, the spending on education in the state remained the lowest nationwide.
Phased transformation
Assuring that the education system in the state will be transformed in a phased manner, Uttam reiterated that Congress was committed to fulfilling all the assurances it mentioned in its poll manifesto.
While assuring the people that the budget for education will be increased significantly, he said that the state government will also take measures to address the issue of staff shortage and to establish modern international schools in every mandal with free transportation.
Commending the successful conduct of the alumni meet, the minister acknowledged the invaluable opportunity it provides for individuals to reconnect, reminisce and share fond memories of their school days. He also revealed plans to revive government schools, which were shut, and to develop them with better infrastructure.