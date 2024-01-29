Hyderabad suffers 2-hour power cuts a day; no major issue, say industries

HYDERABAD: Perhaps for the first time in nine years, people of Hyderabad are witnessing power cuts averaging two hours every day during the winter season. The TSSPDCL (Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd) announced that there would be no power supply in some areas due to maintenance works, including the removal of branches that obstruct power lines. However, people are alleging that in some areas not listed by the company for maintenance, they too are facing power cuts.
According to TSSPDCL’s maintenance schedule, up to 184 areas within its limits experienced power cuts ranging from two to three hours on Sunday. There were complaints from some areas in the city that people were experiencing power cuts for longer durations than scheduled by the Discom.
“Facing daily power cuts in Rajender Nagar. This government has already begun to expose real problems to the middle class,” a netizen posted on X (formerly Twitter). However, as it was a weekend, factories did not face major issues. “So far, the industries have not experienced any power cuts. We hope that this continues in the future,” said SP Jaswal, an industrialist from Balanagar IDA.
However, the TS-Transco supplied 247.908 million units of power or MW to the state on Saturday. Of this figure, 112.472 million units were procured from the Central Generating Stations and purchases.
The electricity demand from domestic consumers in the city was comparatively less primarily because the winter season is ongoing. Farming, on the other hand, is ongoing in some parts of the state. Farmers were facing a shortage of water in Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts, as they could not get Kaleshwaram water this year. It is understood that the power supply was restricted in the city only to help the farmers.
There were no power cuts for the agriculture sector. “We are getting plenty of power. But, the supply is stopped from 5 pm to 10.30 pm only. At that time we do not require electricity for farming,” a farmer from Adilabad said.The officials stated that there was no deficit in supply and they were meeting the full demand.
247 MW was the amount of electricity the Transmission Corporation Of Telangana Limited (TS-Transco) supplied on Saturday. Of this figure, 112.472 MW were procured from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) and purchases. It is understood that the power supply was restricted in the city only to help the farmers.