Special postal cover on Bhadradri temple released

HYDERABAD: A special postal cover featuring Bhadrachalam’s Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple was released by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

At a programme at the Office of Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle, Abids, the minister released the special postal cover.

The special cover features Lord Rama with goddess Sita along with Lord Lakshmana. An image of the Bhadrachalam temple is in the background and comes along with a brochure containing a brief on the ancient temple.

The special cover is priced at Rs 60, including special cancellation, and without cancellation it is priced at Rs 45 and will be available for sale at all philatelic bureaus in the state from Monday and at www.epostoffice.gov.in from February 8.

Meanwhile, Minister Devusinh said that the department was changing the socio-economic landscape through 1,64,000 post offices in the country. The Telangana Circle has opened 58 new post offices in the current financial year, the minister informed.

The Union minister said that e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart were approaching the Department of Posts for last-mile deliveries, as it has a trustworthy network in remote villages.