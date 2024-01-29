Telangana govt to introduce caste census Bill in Budget session?

HYDERABAD: The Budget session of the state legislature is expected to commence in the second week of February. The government is likely to introduce a Bill that may pave the way for conducting a caste census across the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the government would conduct a BC caste census, as was assured in the Congress manifesto in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections. He has reportedly asked officials to prepare a draft Bill for introduction in the Legislative Assembly. Additionally, officials have been directed to study the process being followed in Bihar and other states where caste-based surveys have been undertaken and adopt the best procedures.

According to sources, Revanth has entrusted BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar with supervising the process.

The grand old party has already announced that it would undertake a caste census as part of its national agenda before the elections, aiming to benefit the weaker sections.