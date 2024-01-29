Why just talk? Act against the corrupt, KTR to Congress leaders

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Continuing his attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao has asserted that the former was not elected to the post by the people of Telangana, but became CM under ‘Delhi management’ quota. Addressing a meeting of BRS activists in Sircilla on Sunday, Rama Rao said that the Congress was harping on corruption during the BRS rule.

“What is stopping the government from investigating the allegations and punishing the guilty, instead of talking about it every day,” he wondered. The former BRS minister said that the Congress government was making these charges to divert attention from its ‘failure’ in implementing its six guarantees.

“The BRS will not watch silently if the government doesn’t implement the pre-poll promises. We will fight on behalf of the people,” he stated. He accused the Congress of making lofty promises to win the elections. After the Congress came to power, power cuts started, he said.