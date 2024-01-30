40 aquatic bird species identified at Kawal reserve during census

ADILABAD : The Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HTCS) conducted the Asian Waterfowl Census 2024 in the Kawal Tiger Reserve. The survey covered various wetlands and the three-day exercise saw participation from society members, forest officials and volunteers. During the survey, more than 40 aquatic bird species were identified.
Recognising the significance of wetlands for human well-being, the HTCS emphasised the need to safeguard these ecosystems to preserve water birds, which play a crucial role in controlling insects and pests in paddy fields.