40 aquatic bird species identified at Kawal reserve during census

During the survey, more than 40 aquatic bird species were identified.
ADILABAD : The Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HTCS) conducted the Asian Waterfowl Census 2024 in the Kawal Tiger Reserve. The survey covered various wetlands and the three-day exercise saw participation from society members, forest officials and volunteers. During the survey, more than 40 aquatic bird species were identified.

People are seen using binoculars to identify aquatic birds at the Kawal Tiger Reserve at Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district
Recognising the significance of wetlands for human well-being, the HTCS emphasised the need to safeguard these ecosystems to preserve water birds, which play a crucial role in controlling insects and pests in paddy fields.

