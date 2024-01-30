Bandi urges state govt to revoke GO 317

KARIMNAGAR : Stating that government employees, especially teachers, were suffering due to the introduction of Government Order (GO) 317, BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that the state government revoke it with immediate effect.

Speaking to the media after participating in an event organised to launch some development works at Cherlapally in Choppadandi mandal, he said: “The BRS introduced GO 317 when it was in power. Since its introduction in December 2021, the government employees and teachers are suffering a lot. We all staged protests against this GO. I was even jailed during that time.”

“The Congress too demanded the revocation of this GO. It promised to abolish the GO if it’s voted to power. Now that it is in government, the Congress should fulfil its promise,” he said.

“The union leaders are waiting at chief secretary’s office and they should be given an appointment to discuss the issue,” he added.