Fake profiles of CV Anand, Swathi Lakra; probe on

HYDERABAD : At a time when many cybercrime cases are being reported on a daily basis, it has come to the notice of police officials that cyber fraudsters recently created fake profiles of police authorities CV Anand and Swathi Lakra on social media.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police noted that on January 26, a constable of the department identified a fake Facebook account under the name of Swathi Lakra IPS.

The account had images of the officer and even gathered 138 followers while fooling people that it was her original account. Police revealed that the authorities of Facebook have been notified about the incident.

“They will take 72 hours to investigate and respond on the issue,” a police officer said.

In another separate instance, officials found that there was more than one fake social media handle impersonating CV Anand, IPS, Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have filed a case in this issue. Both the cases are under investigation.