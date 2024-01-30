KTR pacifies Sircilla BRS councillors

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : IN a big relief to the pink party, its working president KT Rama Rao reportedly managed to pacify 12 BRS councillors who were seeking to move a no-confidence motion against Sircilla municipal chairperson Jindham Kala Chakrapani.

The 12 disgruntled councillors also skipped a party meeting addressed by Rama Rao on Sunday. They reportedly returned to Sircilla past midnight on Sunday. Rama Rao contacted them and managed to pacify them.

More trouble expected in Mustabad, Yellareddypet

However, more trouble is brewing for the BRS in Mustabad and Yellareddypet. Mustabad ZPTC member Gundam Narsaiah, former ZPTC member Yadagiri Goud and a few sarpanches resigned from the BRS on Monday. They are set to join the Congress in the presence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday.

In Yellareddypet mandal too, several BRS leaders and cadre are preparing to join the Congress.