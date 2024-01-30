Luxury car 'sale' fraud: Dubai citizen sent to judicial remand

HYDERABAD : A citizen of Dubai, who claimed to be temporarily living in India, posted an advertisement on a well-known classifieds website to sell his premium car for Rs 3.50 lakh in Hyderabad. He, along with his accomplice, collected an advance of nearly Rs 1 lakh from an interested buyer only for the buyer to later realise he was fooled. CID officials took the two accused into custody from different parts of the country.

The case dates back to 2016 when Al-Hussain, the accused, tricked the victim by claiming that he was selling a Hyundai Verna Fluidic 1.6 CRDi. When contacted, Al-Hussian said he was unable to take the car to Dubai as he would have to pay huge cargo charges. He said that the car is in the cargo at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and that the victim should contact Mahesh, the in-charge of the car at the cargo.

Furthermore, Al-Hussain asked the victim to pay Rs 93,200 to Mahesh as a deposit. However, after the transaction occurred, the accused ceased all sorts of communication with the victim.

A case was registered in the CID police station in 2016 and both the accused were chargesheeted. But they did not attend the court. Thereafter, a non-bailable warrant was issued against the two fraudsters.

The NBW Special Execution Team apprehended the first accused in New Delhi. He was subsequently sent to judicial remand. The police apprehended the second accused in Sonipat and he was sent to judicial remand on Monday.