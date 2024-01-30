Minister Venkatreddy's criticism irks Yadadri Zilla Parishad chairman

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : Tension prevailed briefly at Guduru when Yadadri District ZP chairman Aliminenti Sandeep Reddy objected to Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy passing adverse comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and himself on Monday.

The incident occurred during a ceremony organised to inaugurate the Guduru Gram Panchayat building in Bibinagar mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy indirectly referred to the remarks made by Rama Rao against A Revanth Reddy and said: “KTR has no status to criticise the chief minister. His only qualification is he is the son of KCR. He should remember that because of this easily became an MLA and also got the ministerial position.”

It may be mentioned here that Rama Rao has been criticising Revanth Reddy, stating that he got the chief minister’s post under the “management quota”. During his speech, Venkat Reddy took a dig at Sandeep Reddy. “Sandeep has become the ZP chairman because he is the son of former minister late Alimineti Uma Madhava Reddy. Otherwise, he doesn’t have the capacity to get even the sarpanch post.”