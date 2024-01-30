Minister Venkatreddy's criticism irks Yadadri Zilla Parishad chairman

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : Tension prevailed briefly at Guduru when Yadadri District ZP chairman Aliminenti Sandeep Reddy objected to Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy passing adverse comments against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and himself on Monday.
The incident occurred during a ceremony organised to inaugurate the Guduru Gram Panchayat building in Bibinagar mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, Venkat Reddy indirectly referred to the remarks made by Rama Rao against A Revanth Reddy and said: “KTR has no status to criticise the chief minister. His only qualification is he is the son of KCR. He should remember that because of this easily became an MLA and also got the ministerial position.”
It may be mentioned here that Rama Rao has been criticising Revanth Reddy, stating that he got the chief minister’s post under the “management quota”. During his speech, Venkat Reddy took a dig at Sandeep Reddy. “Sandeep has become the ZP chairman because he is the son of former minister late Alimineti Uma Madhava Reddy. Otherwise, he doesn’t have the capacity to get even the sarpanch post.”
Cong workers raise slogans
Sandeep Reddy, upset by the minister’s comments, got into an argument with Venkat Reddy. At one time, he was even seen waving his hands in anger at the minister.
Soon, the Congress workers started raising slogans against Sandeep. Some of them even tried to come close to the ZP chairman.
However, police intervened in time and managed to prevent the situation from getting out of control by sending Sandeep away from the scene.
Meanwhile, former Minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy slammed Venkat Reddy for acting “aggressively” despite being a minister. Speaking to the media in Suryapet, he said: “It’s unfortunate that Sandeep Reddy, a ZP chairman, was manhandled by police, who were supposed to protect him during the attack.”
He demanded that the DGP take appropriate action against the police personnel.
Cong rejects KTR’s ‘baseless’ accusations
Responding to BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s remarks that A Revanth Reddy got the chief minister post under “Delhi management quota”, AICC communication coordinator in-charge Sujatha Paul said the former had lost his minding. She said the Congress rejects “Rama Rao’s baseless accusations”.
Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Sujatha said that AICC general secretary Manickam Tagore, who was also the former AICC Telangana in-charge, has consistently upheld the principles of the party, and any insinuation of bribery is unfounded. The term “Delhi management quota” is misleading and lacks substance, she said. Lashing out at the BRS leader, she said Rama Rao should be ashamed of making such comments within 50 days of the Congress forming government in the state.