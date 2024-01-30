Prepare digital health profile for all: Telangana CM to officials

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare a digital health profile for everyone in the state. He suggested creating a digital health profile card with a unique number, enabling the government to provide required treatment in emergency situations. The digi health profile card should be linked with the Aarogyasri card, the chief minister said.

During a review of the health department in Hyderabad on Monday, the chief minister also discussed the issue of removing the mandated requirement of the white ration card to avail Aarogyasri services. Due to this provision, the number of people demanding new white ration cards increased abnormally in the state, observed the CM. He directed the officials to bring in a common policy under which nursing, physiotherapy and paramedical colleges were established on the premises of medical colleges.

During the review, Revanth directed the officials to complete the construction of TIMS Super Specialty Hospital in Warangal, LB Nagar, Sanath Nagar and Alwal on a war footing. He stressed that complete medical services should be available at Bibinagar-AIIMS, benefiting not only the people of Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda districts but also reducing the burden on Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and NIMS. The chief minister mentioned he would soon meet the Union Health Minister, if necessary, to explain the necessity of providing full medical services at AIIMS-Bibinagar.