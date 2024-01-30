Rolls-Royce signs long-term deal with Hyderabad firm

HYDERABAD : British luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce on Monday announced its partnership with Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering by signing a long-term agreement to manufacture and supply complex components for defence aircraft engines.

Through an official press release, Rolls-Royce revealed that strong collaboration has played a vital role in the company’s success in India. “The sourcing of complex components from India for aero engine programmes further advances the goal of capability creation in the country,” said Alex Zino, executive vice-president of business development and future programmes, and head of global networks, Rolls-Royce.