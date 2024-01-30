Six killed after car overturns, collides with lorry

NALGONDA : Six persons, including two children, were killed when the car they were travelling in lost control and overturned, colliding with a lorry on the Addanki-Narketpally highway near Krishna Manasa Colony in Miryalaguda town on Monday morning.

The incident occurred when the victims were returning from Vijayawada after visiting the Mopidevi temple in Andhra Pradesh. Five died on the spot, while one passed away while receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Mahesh, 35, Jyoti, 30, Madavi, 35, Machender, 38, Ishika, 8, and Lyons, 2, from Nandipadu village of Miryalaguda mandal.

The Miryalaguda police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.