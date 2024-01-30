Telangana, AP agree to share properties in Delhi

HYDERABAD : Ten years after the state’s bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reached an amicable agreement on division of Andhra Bhavan properties in New Delhi.

As per the agreement, Telangana will leave Andhra Bhavan for Andhra Pradesh. Telangana will get around three acres of land near Sabari Block and AP will get around 5.5 acres of land near Godavari and Swarnamukhi Blocks as per the population ratio.

The resident commissioners of AP and Telangana accepted this formula and submitted required documents to the additional secretary Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on Monday. The MHA will now take a final decision on the matter.

The AP Bhavan consists of Sabari, Swarnmukhi and Godavari blocks. With Telangana agreeing to hand over the AP Bhavan to Andhra Pradesh, TS will construct a new Telangana Bhavan in the national capital.

“Today, both the resident commissioners submitted their proposals to the MHA additional secretary. Both the states agreed to share the land as per the population ratio,” state government’s special representative in Delhi Mallu Ravi told TNIE.

Accordingly, Telangana will get three acres in Sabari, 5.5 acres in Pataudi House — a total of 8.5 acres. Andhra Pradesh will get entire Godavari and Swaranmukhi Blocks. Ravi said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held the initial talks during his recent visit Delhi. Later, the officials followed it up, he added.