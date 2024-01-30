Telangana, AP agree to share properties in Delhi

HYDERABAD : Ten years after the state’s bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reached an amicable agreement on division of Andhra Bhavan properties in New Delhi.
As per the agreement, Telangana will leave Andhra Bhavan for Andhra Pradesh. Telangana will get around three acres of land near Sabari Block and AP will get around 5.5 acres of land near Godavari and Swarnamukhi Blocks as per the population ratio.
The resident commissioners of AP and Telangana accepted this formula and submitted required documents to the additional secretary Ministry of Home Affairs in Delhi on Monday. The MHA will now take a final decision on the matter.
The AP Bhavan consists of Sabari, Swarnmukhi and Godavari blocks. With Telangana agreeing to hand over the AP Bhavan to Andhra Pradesh, TS will construct a new Telangana Bhavan in the national capital.
“Today, both the resident commissioners submitted their proposals to the MHA additional secretary. Both the states agreed to share the land as per the population ratio,” state government’s special representative in Delhi Mallu Ravi told TNIE.
Accordingly, Telangana will get three acres in Sabari, 5.5 acres in Pataudi House — a total of 8.5 acres. Andhra Pradesh will get entire Godavari and Swaranmukhi Blocks. Ravi said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held the initial talks during his recent visit Delhi. Later, the officials followed it up, he added.
Processing file on national status for PRLIS
Meanwhile, Ravi said that the state government is currently processing the file to get the national project status for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS).
It may be recalled here that the then BRS government wanted rights over Andhra Bhavan, stating that the entire land belongs to erstwhile Hyderabad state. The previous government even claimed that AP had no right to claim the Nizam’s property.
However, after the Congress formed the government in the state, Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy visited Delhi in the second week of December and declared that a new building for Telangana Bhavan would be constructed soon.
However, the government of AP reportedly wrote a letter to the MHA on January 18, stating that there were some encroachments in around 0.412 acres of internal road.
“The value of the land will be around `250 crore. The entire extent of his land cannot be used by AP unless encroachments are removed. If it is not possible to remove all encroachments, AP government needs to be compensated by providing equivalent land either in Sabari Block or Pataudi House Block,” it said.
States & shares
19.73 acres - Total extent of land worth nearly Rs 10,000 cr
TS to get around 8.5 acres
AP to get around 11.5 acres
AP Bhavan includes residential and non-residential buildings. It consists of Sabari, Swarnmukhi and Godavari blocks
In accordance with AP Reorganisation Act 2014 Sec 48 (1), properties situated outside the state of Andhra Pradesh should be apportioned in the ratio 58.32:41.68 (AP:TS)