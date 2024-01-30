Telangana: Despite maintenance, power supply rises

HYDERABAD : Despite regular maintenance efforts, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has exceeded last year’s power supply in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. “We have recorded 20.43% growth in power supply this year when compared to last year,” TSSPDCL sources told TNIE on Monday.

The maintenance of 2,470 out of the 3,288 11 kV feeders in the GHMC limits has been completed and the remaining 818 feeders are yet to be attended to, the sources added. Additionally, maintenance on 182 out of 346 33/11kV substations in GHMC has been completed, leaving 164 substations to be attended to.

The TSSPDCL is planning to complete all pending works by the end of the week, according to official sources.

Warning to opposition

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, warned Opposition leaders against engaging in a negative campaign against power supply. He emphasised that the people would respond strongly if the Opposition continued spreading misinformation about the power supply.