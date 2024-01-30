Telangana: Despite maintenance, power supply rises

HYDERABAD : Despite regular maintenance efforts, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has exceeded last year’s power supply in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. “We have recorded 20.43% growth in power supply this year when compared to last year,” TSSPDCL sources told TNIE on Monday.
The maintenance of 2,470 out of the 3,288 11 kV feeders in the GHMC limits has been completed and the remaining 818 feeders are yet to be attended to, the sources added. Additionally, maintenance on 182 out of 346 33/11kV substations in GHMC has been completed, leaving 164 substations to be attended to.
The TSSPDCL is planning to complete all pending works by the end of the week, according to official sources.
Warning to opposition
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the Energy portfolio, warned Opposition leaders against engaging in a negative campaign against power supply. He emphasised that the people would respond strongly if the Opposition continued spreading misinformation about the power supply.
Vikramarka said that they are taking proactive measures to prevent any power cuts during the summer. He accused BRS social media activists of disseminating inaccurate information about the power supply situation.
The minister highlighted a substantial improvement in power supply since December 7, 2023, compared to the previous year. He noted an average daily power supply of 207.7 million units in December 2023, compared to 200 million units in December 2022. From January 1 to January 28, the average daily power supply in the state was 242.43 million units, surpassing the previous year’s figure of 226 million units per day during the same period.
Vikramarka assured that agreements had been finalised, reserving 1,200 MW of power for the state from February to April 2024. He said that there would be no power cuts across the state during this period.