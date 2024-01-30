Veteran Congress leader Narsa Reddy no more

HYDERABAD : Former minister and ex-chief of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee P Narsa Reddy passed away here on Monday. He was 92.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid his last respects to the departed leader, and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

The chief minister said that the late leader’s legacy will serve as a guiding force for the Congress, considering his commendable tenure as PCC chief and minister in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Narsa Reddy, a law graduate from Osmania University, was first elected to the the state Assembly in 1962 from Nirmal segment. He went on to win the seat in 1967 and 1972.

He also served as the irrigation minister in the Jalagam Vengal Rao Cabinet during 1977-78, handling key portfolios like Revenue and Legislative Affairs. He was also elected as an MLC in 1981 and as Adilabad MP in 1989.

Hailing from Nirmal, the senior Congress leader’s journey was marked by significant contributions and a steadfast commitment to public service.

The demise of the veteran leader saw an outpouring of condolences as the mortal remains were brought to the party’s state headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan, V Hanumantha Rao and others paid homage to the departed leader.

Senior Congress leaders and ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Dansari Anasuya and Ponnam Prabhakar also offered their condolences to the bereaved family.